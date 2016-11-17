Shop Molly Sims's Baby Registry Must-Haves

Back in August, actress, model, and our favorite healthy mom, Molly Sims, announced she was expecting again. The star, who is already mom to 4-year old son Brooks Alan and 16-month-old daughter Scarlett May, couldn't contain her excitement.

"It’s a Hail Mary!" she told People about her pregnancy. "I’m so happy—we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled."

VIDEO: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

The 43-year-old stunner tells InStyle that maintaining a wellness routine is one of her top priorities. "A lot of times when we have our first child - myself included - all focus and attentiong goes into nurturing and caring for them," she says. "While that will always be my number one priority, I've also learned that self-love is really important, too."

For Sims, that means fitting in weekly workout classes, preparing fresh and healthy meals, and taking vitamins. And she swears by Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies.

"After my last two pregnancies, I noticed my hair and skin became really brittle after I gave birth so I've added the hair, skin and nails gummies along with my prenatal vitamins and it's made such a difference," she says.

With the new bundle of joy due at the end of this year, we also asked Sims to share what exactly does one of the chicest moms around have on her baby registry. Below, Sims shares her absolute must-haves and we pulled some of our favorite gear in those categories.