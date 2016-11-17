Shop Molly Sims's Baby Registry Must-Haves

Back in August, actress, model, and our favorite healthy mom, Molly Sims, announced she was expecting again. The star, who is already mom to 4-year old son Brooks Alan and 16-month-old daughter Scarlett May, couldn't contain her excitement.
"It’s a Hail Mary!" she told People about her pregnancy. "I’m so happy—we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled."
The 43-year-old stunner tells InStyle that maintaining a wellness routine is one of her top priorities. "A lot of times when we have our first child - myself included - all focus and attentiong goes into nurturing and caring for them," she says. "While that will always be my number one priority, I've also learned that self-love is really important, too."
For Sims, that means fitting in weekly workout classes, preparing fresh and healthy meals, and taking vitamins. And she swears by Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies.
"After my last two pregnancies, I noticed my hair and skin became really brittle after I gave birth so I've added the hair, skin and nails gummies along with my prenatal vitamins and it's made such a difference," she says.
With the new bundle of joy due at the end of this year, we also asked Sims to share what exactly does one of the chicest moms around have on her baby registry. Below, Sims shares her absolute must-haves and we pulled some of our favorite gear in those categories.
1. Great Diaper Bag
Every mom needs a diaper bag and this one from Hatch is definitively more totable than traditional styles. Equipped with leather straps, three removable grab-and-go style clutches, and a matching changing mat, this bag is as multifunctional and practical as it is chic.
Available at Hatch | $298
2. Humidifier
Dry air is a no for delicate baby skin and a quality humidifier like this one from Pure Enrichment adds moisture to the air in the form of a cool mist, promoting restful sleep and easy breathing.
Available at Amazon.com | $50
5. Noise Machine
A noise machine can provide soothing sounds to your baby long after you've left the room for nap time. This adorabe owl-shaped version works to soothe with a combination of sounds, lights, and projection. Equipped with classic lullabies, nature sounds, and a stars and moon projection, this noise machine provides a serene escape for any baby.
Available at Amazon | $40