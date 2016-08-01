5 of Lea Michele's Favorite Things for Getting "Cozy at Home"

Sometimes a snuggly day spent at home, surrounded by things that bring you joy, makes everything better—just ask Lea Michele. The Scream Queens actress recently uploaded a dreamy snap to Instagram captioned, "Cozy at home with some of my favorite things."

Cozy at home with some of my favorite things ✨🙏🏻 @stfranktextiles A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 26, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

The 'gram includes a glowing candle, white sage smudge stick, book, stunning necklace, and hot water with lemon (she is a singer, after all) piled atop two funky printed trays. We're blissed out just looking at the set-up. If you're in need of a mental health day, get inspired by Michele's favorite items that we shopped out below, and #namaste.