5 of Lea Michele's Favorite Things for Getting "Cozy at Home"

Sometimes a snuggly day spent at home, surrounded by things that bring you joy, makes everything better—just ask Lea Michele. The Scream Queens actress recently uploaded a dreamy snap to Instagram captioned, "Cozy at home with some of my favorite things."
The 'gram includes a glowing candle, white sage smudge stick, book, stunning necklace, and hot water with lemon (she is a singer, after all) piled atop two funky printed trays. We're blissed out just looking at the set-up. If you're in need of a mental health day, get inspired by Michele's favorite items that we shopped out below, and #namaste.
-
1. St. Frank Trays
Keep your happy place organized with these fabric-wrapped wooden trays from designer St. Frank.
Top: Indigo Arrows tray, $450; shop.stfrank.com
Bottom: Indigo Dots tray, $550; shop.stfrank.com
-
2. Porcelain Tea Cup
We love these Downton Abbey-inspired tea cups and saucers created by Edith Bourgault of Art et Manufacture.
$88 for set of 2; food52.com
-
3. Sheryl Lowe Jewelry
If you adore Michele's Buddha pendant necklace as much as we do, check out the matching bracelet, which is made with white bone and one 14mm sterling silver pavé diamond bead.
Bone pavé diamond bracelet, $1,590; sheryllowejewelry.com
-
4. The Regulars by Georgia Clark
Lose yourself in this juicy fictional tale about three ordinary girls who have all of their wishes come true—and must ultimately deal with the consequences.
$18; amazon.com
-
5. A Scented Candle
Michele uses Dyptique's delicious Mimosa candle, which boasts an aroma of mimosa flowers, and subtle notes of hay and honey.
$62; saksfifthavenue.com