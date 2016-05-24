Happy Second Anniversary Kimye! 5 Lavish Gifts We'd Give the Couple

No one gives gifts quite like Kanye and Kim Kardashian West—the rapper's tokens of affection have included a giant wall of flowers, a custom Hermès purse, 1,000 roses, and most recently, a private orchestra concert. Today, the couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Florence, Italy, where they tied the knot. The mom of two has already taken to Instagram to profess her adoration of her husband, writing, "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life! You make me so happy! I love you so much!!!"

We've yet to learn what wild extravagances the duo is exchanging on this special day, but in the meantime, we've rounded up five of the most lavish gifts to give inspired by Kimye's love. (Though just so you know, the traditional gift to give for a couple's second wedding anniversary? Something made of cotton.)