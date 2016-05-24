Happy Second Anniversary Kimye! 5 Lavish Gifts We'd Give the Couple

No one gives gifts quite like Kanye and Kim Kardashian West—the rapper's tokens of affection have included a giant wall of flowers, a custom Hermès purse, 1,000 roses, and most recently, a private orchestra concert. Today, the couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Florence, Italy, where they tied the knot. The mom of two has already taken to Instagram to profess her adoration of her husband, writing, "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life! You make me so happy! I love you so much!!!"
We've yet to learn what wild extravagances the duo is exchanging on this special day, but in the meantime, we've rounded up five of the most lavish gifts to give inspired by Kimye's love. (Though just so you know, the traditional gift to give for a couple's second wedding anniversary? Something made of cotton.)
1. Living Wall
Step one: build a living wall (a surface covered in live plants) for your new spouse or favorite wedding couple, à la Kimye's floral screen. Step two: Stage an Instagram photoshoot in front of said wall, because, as Kim would say, "what else [are you] supposed to do?!?"
Companies like California-based Z Living Systems can construct a wall to your liking, and maintain it with a remote irrigation and monitoring system.
2. Spa Retreat
If you really love the newlyweds, arrange for six days of post-nuptial relaxation at Clinique La Prairie, one of the most renowned spas in the world. The Swiss institution's famous Revitilzation program will set you back thousands of dollars, but includes medical check-ups, a personal training session, and spa treatments of your choosing.
3. Private Beyoncé Concert
If you're Kim and Kanye, you're close personal friends with Beyoncé. If you're not a celebrity but have a few thousand dollars to spare, you can hire Queen Bey to play a private concert. We're sure your guests wouldn't mind "getting in formation."
4. Vacation on Lake Como
Lake Como, Italy, has long been a favorite destination of celebrities like George Clooney and Madonna. Channel your inner VIP by booking your honeymoon at il Sereno, a highly anticipated luxury lakefront property opening in summer 2016. The hotel was designed by Milan-based Patricia Urquiola and features a signature restaurant by famed UK restauranteur Giuliano Lotto, a full-service spa, and a fresh-water infinity pool.
5. String Quartet
Express your love with the sweet sounds of a private string quartet. For a personal touch, request songs that hold meaning for you and the married couple. Or just a pull a North West and ask for "Let It Go," because who doesn't love Frozen?