These Famous Stars Didn't Know "What They Wanted to Be When They Grew Up" Until After 40

As we can all attest to, growing up doesn't always happen at the same rate as growing into yourself. Some of the most successful people who've ever lived didn’t have it “all figured out” career-wise until well after their teens—and even into their 40s.

Take Vera Wang, for example. The wildly successful designer has become a household name for both her intricate bridal wear and her accessibly stylish ready-to-wear lines. Her high skill level might fool some into thinking she has been a design prodigy her entire life, but she actually grew up as a competitive figure skater before jumping into the magazine world.

It wasn't until she was 40 that she became an independent bridal wear designer, and now her work has become an internationally acclaimed bridal fashion staple.

