The Sweetest Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids, According to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is one devoted mother. She's constantly on the lookout for new reasons to treat her kids and Valentine's Day is no exception. The mama of three—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2—decided to do a roundup on her app of her favorite Valentine's Day gift picks for kids.
VIDEO: Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Luxury Mexican Vacation Villa
Keep scrolling to see what she recommends buying for the little boys and girls in your life.
-
1. Vans Slip-On Sneaker for (Toddler, Little Kid & Big Kid)
Available at nordstrom.com | $35
-
2. FOR GIRLS: Heart Cookie Cutter Set
Available at williams-sonoma.com | $10
-
3. FOR GIRLS: Minnetonka Genuine Sheepskin Bootie (Infant/Toddler)
Available at amazon.com | Starting at $15
-
4. FOR GIRLS: Penguin Classic Books Collection
Available at barneys.com | $105
-
5. FOR GIRLS: 24-Piece Madeline Tea Set
Available at saksfifthavenue.com | $36
-
-
-
8. Lego Ferrari Kit
Available at target.com | $100
-
9. The Story of Babar
Available at amazon.com | $11
-
10. Maileg Pirate Rattle Set
Available at barneys.com | $98