This Is Kate Middleton's Favorite Adult Coloring Book

Add this to the list of reasons why we think we could be BFF with Kate Middleton.

When she’s not busy greeting world leaders or making Snapchat cameos, the Duchess of Cambridge likes to relax at home, aka Buckingham Palace, and doodle in her adult coloring book. Yes, HRH is the latest celebrity to endorse the pastime that has been rising in popularity, thanks to its much acclaimed calming properties. Her husband, Prince William, shared Middleton’s creative hobby with reporters after after presenting an Order of the British Empire, a distinguished accolade honoring exceptional individuals, to Johanna Basford, the best-selling illustrator of Kate’s coloring book of choice, Secret Garden ($10; amazon.com). While the Palace has yet to confirm this tidbit, it doesn’t seem like a huge stretch considering that the Princess was an art history major at St. Andrews and patrons art therapy and mental health awareness.

In honor of this sensational revelation, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite coloring books. We’ll be doodling away as we wait in anticipation for our royal invite for a palace playdate. Scroll on for our picks and don’t be afraid to color outside the lines.

