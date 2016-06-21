The Gift Basket Julianne Hough Gave a Sick Nina Dobrev Defines #FriendshipGoals

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev define #friendshipgoals. The two gorgeous actresses, who met through their hairstylist, have been seen attending sports events, posing on the red carpet, and even making hospital trips together. In sickness and in health, as they say! To prove the point even further, Hough recently sent an epic get-well gift basket to an under-the-weather Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries actress commemorated the act of kindness in an Instagram, with the caption, “What does your best friend do when you're sick, sniffling, stuffed up and simultaneously taking care of your girlfriend who recently broke her foot? Mine comes over with a plethora of get well items, flowers, and cheers you up with her beautiful bright smile and positive energy. @juleshough you are a legend and my personal savior. I love you.”
In return, Dobrev gave Hough a “Christmas in June” package that’s perfect for movie night:
Friendship. Goals.
If your own BFF is suffering from some mid-summer sniffles, take a page from Hough's book and stock up on the items below.
-
1. Coconut Water
The key to getting over a cold is hydration, hyrdation, hydration.
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, $4; jet.com
-
2. Protein Bar
Help your friend restore her energy with these nutrient-rich snacks.
Perfect Bar, $19 for box of 8; shop.perfectbar.com
-
3. Soup
Tomatoes are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, potassium, and magnesium. Talk about a super food.
356 Organic Tomato Basil Soup, $16 for pack of 2; amazon.com
-
4. Crackers
Perfect for dipping in soup!
Almond Nut-Thins, $3; thrivemarket.com
-
5. Chapstick
A stuffy nose can leave lips feeling dry and cracked. Bring a smile to your pal's face with a pack of minty lip balm.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, $9 for pack of 4; walmart.com
-
6. Flowers
Pick up some blooms for your local bodega, or have a gorgeous bouquet sent straight to her door.
The Pia Bouquet, $48; bloomthat.com
-
7. Tea
This particular tea contains slippery elm, licorice, and marshmallow root, which help ease a scratchy or sore throat.
Throat Coat Tea, $5; shop.traditionalmedicinals.com
-
8. Ice Cream
What can't ice cream fix? Hough picked up a pint of Talenti Gelato for Dobrev (use this link to find Talenti near you), but really, any frozen treat will uplift your friend's spirits.
-
9. Cough Drops
Being under the weather is slightly more tolerable when your cough drops taste like candy.
Ricola Cherry Honey Natural Herb Cough Drops, $2; drugstore.com
-
10. Wine
Because wine just makes everything better.
Whispering Angel Rosé, $17; thewinebuyer.com