The Gift Basket Julianne Hough Gave a Sick Nina Dobrev Defines #FriendshipGoals

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev define #friendshipgoals. The two gorgeous actresses, who met through their hairstylist, have been seen attending sports events, posing on the red carpet, and even making hospital trips together. In sickness and in health, as they say! To prove the point even further, Hough recently sent an epic get-well gift basket to an under-the-weather Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries actress commemorated the act of kindness in an Instagram, with the caption, “What does your best friend do when you're sick, sniffling, stuffed up and simultaneously taking care of your girlfriend who recently broke her foot? Mine comes over with a plethora of get well items, flowers, and cheers you up with her beautiful bright smile and positive energy. @juleshough you are a legend and my personal savior. I love you.”

In return, Dobrev gave Hough a “Christmas in June” package that’s perfect for movie night:

Friendship. Goals.

If your own BFF is suffering from some mid-summer sniffles, take a page from Hough's book and stock up on the items below.