7 Empowering Ways to Start the New Year, According to Instagram Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley

With her body-positive approach to yoga, Jessamyn Stanley (aka @mynameisjessamyn) has amassed over 340,000 Instagram followers. Here, she shares her 2018 essentials, including a JadeYoga mat and Fabletics workout gear.
RELATED: Venus Williams on the Life-Changing Advice Sister Serena Gave Her
For more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle Magazine, available on newsstands, through Amazon, and for digital download now.
-
-
2. BEAUTY MUST-HAVES
"Burt's Bees lip balm, Evil Queen soy candles, Aura Cacia Awakening Yoga Mist, and Weleda Skin Food."
-
3. ROLE MODEL
"Kathryn Budig. She's so honest and forthright about her practice, which is rare in the yoga world. A lot of people fabricate their lives and act like they're perfect, but she admits her flaws and complications."
-
-
-
-
7. HEALTHY INDULGENCES
"RxBars and dried baby pineapples from Trader Joe's."