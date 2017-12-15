In the Mag

7 Empowering Ways to Start the New Year, According to Instagram Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley

7 Empowering Ways to Start the New Year, According to Instagram Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley

Courtesy Jessamyn Stanley
December 15, 2017 @ 9:00 AM
by: Claire Stern

With her body-positive approach to yoga, Jessamyn Stanley (aka @mynameisjessamyn) has amassed over 340,000 Instagram followers. Here, she shares her 2018 essentials, including a JadeYoga mat and Fabletics workout gear.

RELATED: Venus Williams on the Life-Changing Advice Sister Serena Gave Her

For more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle Magazine, available on newsstands, through Amazon, and for digital download now.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top