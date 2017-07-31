Enter for Your Chance to Win the Ultimate Jamaican Getaway

Isabel Jones
Jul 31, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Stuck in the office on a beautiful summer day? Daydreaming about your next holiday weekend while you eat lunch at your desk? Wouldn’t you rather be watching the sunset on the shores of Jamaica?

If the answer is yes (and obviously it is), we may just have the solution.

InStyle has partnered with PopSugar, The Cut, Stylecaster, and Condé Nast Traveler to grant you the Caribbean getaway of a lifetime in beautiful Montego Bay, Jamaica. From now until Aug. 28, you can enter to win the ultimate vacation, which includes a four-night stay for you and a guest at Montego Bay’s Round Hill Hotel and Villas, $1,000 to put toward the cost of airfare, and a $500 shopping spree!

What’s not to love? Enter for a chance to get your groove back (à la Stella) on Jamaica’s north coast today!

Click here to enter for your chance to win.

