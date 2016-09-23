Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Hamptons Home Is on Sale for $53.99 Million—Take a Look at the Grand Estate

Legendary style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent luxurious summers in East Hampton as a child (when she was known as Jacqueline Bouvier) with her parents and younger sister, Caroline Lee Bouvier (the future Lee Radziwill). Long before Kennedy entered the White House and stepped into her role as First Lady, she spent her days at a different (yet comparably large) white house known as Lasata, her family’s Hamptons estate, which is now on the market for a cool $53.995 million.

The 8,500-square-foot home, which Kennedy’s grandfather purchased in the 1920s, is officially on the market—for just under $39 million, with an adjacent four-acre parcel also on sale for almost $15 million, you, too, can summer like the incomparable Jackie Kennedy.

The massive 7.15-acre compound underwent a comprehensive restoration after being purchased for $25 million in 2007 by the estate’s current owners, fashion designer and former creative director of Coach Reed Krakoff and his interior designer wife, Delphine. Today, the nearly 100-year-old home offers ten bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms—the anxiety of sharing a bathroom never likely affected the Bouviers.

In addition to the property’s grand sprawl, Lasata (a Native American term meaning “place of peace”) also features a guesthouse, heated pool, two-bedroom pool house, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, sweeping views of the vast property, and a three-car garage.

Lasata is located just down the road from the infamous Grey Gardens, the rundown estate where Kennedy’s reclusive aunt and cousin (Edith "Big Edie" Ewing Bouvier Beale and Edith "Little Edie" Bouvier Beale) lived in squalor for many years.

Pristine white interiors line the walls of the beachside home, lending a charming contrast to the lush greenery just outside its doors. If there were ever a home worthy of the elegant First Lady, Lasata would certainly lead the pack.

VIDEO: Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Summer Home

Browse through the photos below for a closer look at the East Hampton estate.