Up Your 2016 Social Calendar Game with These InStyle x Paperless Post Picks

New year, new occasions! We may have turned the calendar to 2016, putting the holiday season squarely behind us, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of events to keep us busy over the next 12 months.

Whether it’s an upcoming birthday bash or those cozy dinner parties you finally plan on throwing, get your festivities off on the right foot with InStyle x Paperless Post’s curated selection of stylish e-cards (paper options available for some designs). While there was no shortage of festive cards to choose from over the holiday season, there’s an even more gorgeous selection from the likes of Kate Spade, Kelly Wearstler, Jonathan Adler, Rifle Paper Co., among others, that will take you through all of life's celebratory occasions in 2016.

It may only be January, but we all know how quickly time can sneak up on us. Break out your calendar, highlight all of the major upcoming events (hello, wedding season!), and head over to the full InStyle x Paperless Post collection here to flag your favorites now. Way to start the new year on the right—and organized—foot.

