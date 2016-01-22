6 InStyle Editors Reveal the Secrets to Their Perfect Morning

For some of us, mornings begin in a rushed panic. For others, it's a peaceful and quiet respite from the daily grind. Ever wonder how the latter group does it? Here, six of our editors share how they set their day in motion. Read on below for some pre-work inspo.
-
1. DANIELLE PRESCOD, ACCESSORIES EDITOR
"My morning routine is insane. I work out most days, but if I'm home, I get ready by documenting the entire process on Snapchat. First, I make tea and breakfast. Then, I put on my Spanx, take a selfie, get dressed, and curl my hair. More selfies. After my hair is done, I sit down at my desk—which is really a glorified vanity—and pick a playlist (this week, it's been P. Diddy's "I Need a Girl" Parts 1 and 2) and apply my makeup. Then I'm ready for the day!"
-
2. KIM PEIFFER, INSTYLE.COM MANAGING EDITOR
"My morning always begins before the crack of dawn. I get up at 5:30 a.m. and get a pot of coffee brewing, then I get right into a workout. Some days it's going for a long run along the West Side Highway, others it's off to a hot yoga class if I'm feeling like I need a detox. It depends what my body is craving."
-
3. ALI PEW, SENIOR STYLE EDITOR
"I usually have a cup of hot water with lemon and a drop of honey right when I wake up. Then I go to the gym (I prefer body-conditioning cardio classes like Jazzercise or SoulCycle). Then, I shower and grab something quick, like a banana or a parfait, to eat on the way to the office."
-
4. MARIANNE MYCHASKIW, INSTYLE.COM ASSISTANT BEAUTY EDITOR
"My mornings are pretty rushed. Ever since I was 15, I've been constantly running late for everything because of makeup, but I've been making a conscious effort as of late to dial back my contouring routine and be a little more punctual. If I listen to Spotify while I get ready, I'll just be distracted and end up dancing to Nicki Minaj for like an hour, so I'll listen to podcasts like 99% Invisible, Serial, or Mortified instead. I can concentrate while learning something new in the process, and once the podcast ends, I'll know it's about time for me to wrap things up and get a move on."
-
5. ANNE KIM, LIFESTYLE EDITOR
"My alarm starts going off at 6:30 a.m., and I usually snooze for an hour until 7:30 a.m. or so when my more effective alarm clock, aka my dog, Doori, lets me know it's really time to get up. First thing I do is turn on the Nespresso machine and make myself a latte to take on my dog walk. Then, Doori and I trek around the neighborhood for 30 minutes no matter how cold, hot, wet, or dry it is outside. Then I come home, wake up my husband, feed the dog and have a green smoothie while I get ready for work. The smoothie is new to my routine, but it's done wonders for my skin. On my way to work, I'll either catch up on emails, read New York Magazine, or listen to some podcasts on the WNYC app. I recommend this app to anyone living in N.Y.C. Under the "discover" function, you can download brief podcasts based on topics that you're interested in from politics to parenting, set a time limit, and listen to them even while underground."
-
6. CLAIRE STERN, ASSISTANT EDITOR
"I'm admittedly not a morning person (my closest friends know never to contact me before noon on weekends), so it's usually pretty hectic. I start by snoozing an obscene amount of times, then I scroll through Twitter and Instagram in bed to check for updates. After that, I wash my face, get dressed, and stop by Stumptown—their latte art always functions as a nice pick-me-up. Once I'm feeling lucid enough to mentally process more than 140 characters, I read my three email digests: The New York Times, The Daily Beast's Cheat Sheet, and The Skimm, typically on my way to the office."