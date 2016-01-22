6 InStyle Editors Reveal the Secrets to Their Perfect Morning

"My alarm starts going off at 6:30 a.m., and I usually snooze for an hour until 7:30 a.m. or so when my more effective alarm clock, aka my dog, Doori, lets me know it's really time to get up. First thing I do is turn on the Nespresso machine and make myself a latte to take on my dog walk. Then, Doori and I trek around the neighborhood for 30 minutes no matter how cold, hot, wet, or dry it is outside. Then I come home, wake up my husband, feed the dog and have a green smoothie while I get ready for work. The smoothie is new to my routine, but it's done wonders for my skin. On my way to work, I'll either catch up on emails, read New York Magazine, or listen to some podcasts on the WNYC app. I recommend this app to anyone living in N.Y.C. Under the "discover" function, you can download brief podcasts based on topics that you're interested in from politics to parenting, set a time limit, and listen to them even while underground."