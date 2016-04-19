14 Books InStyle Staffers Love to Read with Their Kids

Any parent can tell you that not all children's books are created equal. Any parent can also tell you that when a child chooses a favorite, you will get asked to read it again, and again, and again—and again. So consider yourself warned: When putting together your child's library, choose wisely. For your literary inspiration, check out InStyle editors' favorite kids' books that they don't mind reading to the moon and back.
Note: This feature contains affiliate links, which means that if you purchase something, InStyle earns a commission. All recommendations, however, are independent opinions of InStyle staff.
1. Have You Filled a Bucket Today?
"I love it because it shows kids the importance of being kind in a way that’s fun, simple to understand, and easy to reinforce on a daily basis by invoking the metaphor of the bucket." —Amy Synnott, Executive Editor
Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids by Carol McCloud, $13; barnesandnoble.com.
2. Matilda
"While it’s not a particularly visually appealing book and probably too grownup for my 8-month-old, I felt like she really paid attention to the story and loved my and my husband's reactions to it. We really got into it!" —Shiva Barrett, Marketing Manager
Matilda by Roald Dahl, $8; barnesandnoble.com.
3. Brave Irene
"I love reading anything by William Steig out loud, but my favorite is Brave Irene. Irene goes out into a fierce snowstorm to deliver a dress her mother sewed for the Duchess. Steig captures her internal dialogue as she musters the courage to fulfill her task, including moments of self-doubt we can all relate to. Ultimately, it's a story about a working mom and a daughter who wants to make her proud. With her strength, determination, and generosity, Irene does just that." —Angela Matusik, Director of Branded Content
Brave Irene by William Steig, $8; barnesandnoble.com.
4. Goodnight Moon
"We read this a lot when my kids were little. We would find the mouse on all the pages. I used to do that when I was a kid." —Lisa Martin, Director of Photography
"I only read this once I became a parent, and now I'm not so sure it's my 2-year-old's favorite book as much as it is mine. Every time I read it, I think of the hilarious takedown The Ugly Volvo did of the room's decor and I can't help but laugh to myself throughout this not-at-all funny children's book." —Jennifer Merritt, Digital Deputy Editor
Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown, $8; barnesandnoble.com.
5. The Book with No Pictures
"This book is a great way to get creative while reading. Since there are no pictures it's all in the delivery and quite humorous." —Rina Stone, Executive Creative Director
The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak, $12; barnesandnoble.com.
6. Interrupting Chicken
"It shows kids in a funny way how impolite and exasperating it is when someone interrupts you." —Patrick Moffitt, Executive Managing Editor
Interrupting Chicken by David Ezra Stein, $13; barnesandnoble.com.
7. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
"My childhood was all about Judy Blume so I was so excited when my daughter got to the age where she could read her too. I think it’s funny the updates they have come up with. On some covers I've seen of her famous Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret there are texting bubbles—whatever keeps the younger audience engaged!" —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret by Judy Blume, $10; barnesandnoble.com.
8. Oh, the Places You'll Go!
"One of my all-time favorites! The illustrations are unique, colorful, and catch children's eyes. The rhythm of the story makes for a super-fun read. It addresses all the adventures and ups and downs of life, the importance of being yourself, and how you have the potential to fulfill your wildest dreams. As Dr. Seuss would say, 'Children want the same things we want: to laugh, to be challenged, to be entertained, and delighted.'" —Melissa Rubini, Fashion Director
Oh, the Places You'll Go! by Dr. Seuss, $11; barnesandnoble.com.
9. Andy Warhol's Colors
"It's the perfect bite-sized intro to the pop artist and his kaleidoscopic oeuvre." —Lavinel Savu, Executive Managing Editor
Andy Warhol's Colors by Susan Goldman Rubin, new and used starting at $2; barnesandnoble.com.
10. The Wolves in the Walls
"For older kids, this is a highly imaginative and beautifully illustrated book. Scary and funny at the same time. Love that the daughter is empowered and solves the family's problem." —Patrick Moffitt, Executive Managing Editor
The Wolves in the Walls by Neil Gaiman, $7; barnesandnoble.com.
11. Potty Animals
"We’re gearing up for potty training our toddler soon and this cheeky book garners laughs from all of us each time! It’s chock full of bathroom etiquette basics those of any age could appreciate." —Hana Asbrink, Digital News Editor
Potty Animals by Hope Vestergaard, $11; barnesandnoble.com.
12. Anything by Oliver Jeffers
"I love anything by Oliver Jeffers. Somehow I never tire of reading these over (and over) again. His books are clever, silly, and sometimes absurd. My kids keep them in heavy bedtime rotation." —Wendy Wallace, Market Director
Lost and Found by Oliver Jeffers, $13; barnesandnoble.com.
13. Waiting Is Not Easy!
"There are so many kids books I love, but the Gerald and Piggie series by Mo Willems has been one of my favorites, especially Waiting Is Not Easy! The fun part about these books is the comical way Willems plays the laid-back Piggie off of the high-strung Gerald, but also always surfaces a teaching moment about things that don’t usually come easy to toddlers (waiting, sharing, empathy). The book always reaches a high point with an outburst from Gerald, which, when read 'correctly' brings on a good case of the giggles from my little one." —Christina Vermillion, Senior Product Manager
Waiting Is Not Easy! by Mo Willems, $10; barnesandnoble.com.
14. The Day the Crayons Quit
"Duncan just wants to color. When he opens his box of crayons, he finds only letters from each of the colors. His crayons have had enough! They quit! Beige Crayon is tired of playing second fiddle to Brown Crayon. Black wants to be used for more than just outlining. Blue needs a break from coloring all those bodies of water. And so on. I used to read this to my children and give each of the crayons a different voice. Now that my daughter can read she has given them each their own personality. It is quite hysterical." —Rina Stone, Executive Creative Director
The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt, $12; barnesandnoble.com.