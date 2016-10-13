Shop Michelle Monaghan's House: How to Get Her Vintage-Meets-Modern Style at Home  

Inside their Los Angeles home, actress Michelle Monaghan and her husband, graphic designer Peter White, found a way of combining her flair for cozy-vintage pieces with his eye for clean modern lines. The result? A light and airy getaway that feels just like home—in a totally chic and eclectic way.

After moving to Los Angeles from New York eight years ago, the couple bought the home, which faces east toward the San Bernardino Mountains. "This house has beautiful light, and we get incredible sunrises," the actress told InStyle. "You can see the rays come up from behind the ridge."

Since having two children—daughter Willow is 7, and son Tommy is 2—Monaghan's family spends quite a bit of time enjoying at-home activities. She tells InStyle that they frequently start the day listening to music, often a toss-up between the Beatles and Taylor Swift. On the weekends, they bake lemon and lime tarts in the kitchen using fresh fruit picked from their backyard trees. "It's all about perfecting the crust," The Path star says.

No matter the activity, when at home, Monaghan and her family are surrounded by chic furnishings—many of which are vintage treasures the actress says she collected over time. On the walls, there's vibrant art, including a bright Picasso print, an item Monaghan says she bought after finishing up various movie projects. To keep with her husband's more contemporary aesthetic, Monaghan says they decided to place a few of White's own creations in the living room: a geometric '70s-style mirror and a plastic breakfast tray designed with a built-in bud vase. "He's a jack-of-all-trades. And he's truly my favorite person in the world."

To see the home's stunning interior (and shop some of the gorgeous pieces inside), keep scrolling through the photos below.