Shop Michelle Monaghan's House: How to Get Her Vintage-Meets-Modern Style at Home  

Inside their Los Angeles home, actress Michelle Monaghan and her husband, graphic designer Peter White, found a way of combining her flair for cozy-vintage pieces with his eye for clean modern lines. The result? A light and airy getaway that feels just like home—in a totally chic and eclectic way.
After moving to Los Angeles from New York eight years ago, the couple bought the home, which faces east toward the San Bernardino Mountains. "This house has beautiful light, and we get incredible sunrises," the actress told InStyle. "You can see the rays come up from behind the ridge."
Since having two children—daughter Willow is 7, and son Tommy is 2—Monaghan's family spends quite a bit of time enjoying at-home activities. She tells InStyle that they frequently start the day listening to music, often a toss-up between the Beatles and Taylor Swift. On the weekends, they bake lemon and lime tarts in the kitchen using fresh fruit picked from their backyard trees. "It's all about perfecting the crust," The Path star says.
No matter the activity, when at home, Monaghan and her family are surrounded by chic furnishings—many of which are vintage treasures the actress says she collected over time. On the walls, there's vibrant art, including a bright Picasso print, an item Monaghan says she bought after finishing up various movie projects. To keep with her husband's more contemporary aesthetic, Monaghan says they decided to place a few of White's own creations in the living room: a geometric '70s-style mirror and a plastic breakfast tray designed with a built-in bud vase. "He's a jack-of-all-trades. And he's truly my favorite person in the world."
1. THE LIVING ROOM
Here, we get a look inside the living room, which features bold, leather furniture and a stunning stone mantel. Though Monaghan said she was initially against the leather couch, which was her husband's preference, given their two young children, the actress tells InStyle that she is "so glad" she gave in. Also in the living space, vintage Karl Springer chairs flank a black marble Minotti coffee table and a Berber rug from The Rug Company. Keep scrolling to shop similar items to Monaghan's stylish living room decor.
7. THE BREAKFAST AREA
The breakfast area right off the kitchen features an Eero Saarinen table, “one of our first purchases for the house—and it’s a goodie,” Monaghan says. Not to mention, the bold orange chairs are instant eye-catchers in this otherwise all-white space. See below to shop similar items for your own home.
15. THE MASTER BEDROOM
This master bedroom, with doors leading out to a terrace with sweeping views of downtown L.A., offers some of the chicest sleeping quarters we've seen. The sofa is by B&B Italia, and the bedding was designed by Kelly Wearstler.
16. THE DETAILS
The couple purchased this canvas by German artist Jan-Ole Schiemann at L.A.’s Mier gallery, owned by a friend. “I love the colors and the ’80s vibe,” she says of the piece. It hangs in the master bedroom and “ended up inspiring everything else in there, especially the bedding.”
