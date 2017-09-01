6 Ways to Not Feel (or Look) Like a Zombie in the Morning

Mornings are rough for almost everyone. If you're a self-described night owl, the savage ring of your alarm clock can feel like a personal affront. If you're an early riser, the stress of getting all of your errands done can be paralyzing. To make matters somewhat less emotionally draining, we tapped fitness and wellness blogger Alice Liveing, founder of Clean Eating Alice, for her pro tips on how to start your day right. (If her picturesque Instagram posts are any indication, she knows a thing or two about how to live a healthy lifestyle.)
VIDEO: How to Make Jessica Seinfeld's Breakfast "Glory" Bowls
Here, Liveing breaks down your new morning routine.
1. DRINK WATER
"I always start my day by drinking a chilled glass of water. It's a great way to rehydrate after a night's sleep, and the cold temperature helps me feel more awake."
2. STRETCH IT OUT
"Stretching is a great way to get yourself moving in the morning. If you've been lying corpse-style for hours, a few stretches can help improve blood flow around the body and liven you up. Try things like downward dogs, lumbar twists, and a few neck and head rolls."
3. TAKE A COLD SHOWER
"Even though it seems unappealing after surfacing from your warm bed, nothing will make you feel more alert."
4. EAT A FULL BREAKFAST
"Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast is key. Try opting for a protein like eggs on toast or some complex carbohydrates like warm porridge to fuel yourself properly."
5. THINK POSITIVE
"One positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. I try and do it daily, as a way of placing myself into a positive mindset."
6. PREP THE NIGHT BEFORE
"Pack your bag and get yourself ready for the day ahead the night before so you don't find yourself rushing around in a mad rush and running out the door stressed."