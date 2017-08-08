Happy International Cat Day! These 5 Simple DIY Accessories Will Make Your Kitty Love You Forever

Calling all cat lovers! Today is a very important day in the world of kitties, as every August 8 marks International Cat Day. Whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying these four-legged furballs are adorable, so it's not surprising that there's an entire day dedicated to honoring them.
Let's be honest: cats are weirdos. And if you ask us, that's the best thing about them. If you've ever spent hours watching YouTube videos of their crazy antics, you know how hilarious they are. They can be entertained for hours by a simple laser pointer, love squeezing into boxes of all shapes and sizes, and are terrified of cucumbers (we're still confused about that one). Their moods can shift at any moment, and they are definitely sassy. But, if you've ever been a cat mom or dad, you also know how loving and cuddly they are, too. Cats are unlike any other creature, and today we celebrate them.
So, to honor all the kitties on this day, we say embrace your inner crazy cat lady or dude and treat your feline friend to one of the below DIY accessories. They're sure to gain you major snuggle points for nine lives to come.
1. DIY Stylish Cat Bed
We're not sure we've ever seen such a chic cat bed. The best part is that you can customize it with whichever materials you and your kitty's hearts desire!
2. DIY INDOOR CAT GARDEN
Bring the outdoors inside for your kitty to enjoy. This easy-to-make cat garden, which includes wheatgrass and everyone's favorite—catnip—will have your feline feeling fine. Plus, it looks pretty!
3. CACTUS SCRATCHING POST
Okay, seriously, have you ever seen something so adorable? This cute scratching post will not only make your kitty happy, it's sure to score you major compliments from all your house guests.
Credit: Tracy Raetz, Buzzfeed
4. DIY Hanging Window Basket Cat Perch
If there's one thing we all know about cats, it's that they love staring out the window (at what, we don't know). Your kitty will love lounging in this cool hanging basket that gives her the best views of the world outside.
5. DIY MODERN PET BOWL STAND
We love how simple and modern this pet bowl stand is. Your kitty will be eating and drinking in style.