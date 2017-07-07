You Need These Waterproof Speakers for Your Next Pool Party

Nothing makes or breaks a party faster than bad music (or no music). And if you're like us, you typically count on putting your iPhone in a cup to provide ample sound for most of your get-togethers. The one time that especially doesn't work is summer, when people are splashing around in the pool, talking loudly, and not quite as contained. And instead of taking the high risk of bringing your precious indoor speaker outside where they can (and will) get wet, it may be time to invest in some quality outdoor speakers.
We've let you in on some of our favorites before but we've scoured the web for some of the best looking and sounding speakers around that won't get ruined if your guests get rowdy. Check them out!
1. LED Floating Bluetooth Speaker
This speaker floats in the pool right along with you and has seven LED colors so you can change its look depending on your theme.
Frontgate | $99
2. BOOM Swimwear Waterproof Wireless Speaker
A detachable tail lets you loop and attach this speaker to anything and anywhere-- including your pool ladder since it works up to three feet under water.
BOOM | $60
3. SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker
We love the mod look of this one, but beyond that, it goes a step further than just playing music and comes with a built in microphone for calls.
Bose | $130
4. Barricade BT Speaker
This speaker actually FLOATS and has an eight-hour rechargeable battery.
Skullcandy | $72
5. Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2 Wireless Speaker
Use this 360-degree speaker (meaning: the sound goes everywhere) with your iPhone, iPad or iPod.
Ultimate Ears | $200
6. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Wireless Speaker
A nautical-looking rope handle lets you grab and take this pretty-in-pink speaker anywhere.
Ultimate Ears | $80
7. Chant Mini BT
We love the sustainable design and everyone will love the USB charging cable (so easy, right?).
House of Marley | $60
8. Life Jacket Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in Grey
This one literally works rain or shine, sand or snow and is floatable and submersible so there’s really nothing it can’t handle.
Altec Lansing | $150