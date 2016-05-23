12 Trendy Pool Toys to Make a Splash with This Summer 

With swimming season upon us, it's time to start rolling out the towels, opening the umbrellas, and filling our pools (or our friends' pools) to the brim with Instagrammable accessories. Pool toys blew up (no pun intended) in a big way last summer when celebs like Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian, and Shay Mitchell uploaded photos of themselves lounging on inflatable swans and flamingos. Get in on the trend by purchasing your own cute floatie(s) using our curated list below.