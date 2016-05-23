12 Trendy Pool Toys to Make a Splash with This Summer 

With swimming season upon us, it's time to start rolling out the towels, opening the umbrellas, and filling our pools (or our friends' pools) to the brim with Instagrammable accessories. Pool toys blew up (no pun intended) in a big way last summer when celebs like Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian, and Shay Mitchell uploaded photos of themselves lounging on inflatable swans and flamingos. Get in on the trend by purchasing your own cute floatie(s) using our curated list below.
1. Swan
Perhaps the most Instagrammed of the pool accessories last summer, the swan floatie is perfect for adding a touch of T. Swift-approved style to your toy collection.
$99; funboy.com
2. Doughnuts
These adorable frosted doughnuts, which come in a pack of three, will keep any beverage afloat and within reach.
$10; target.com
3. Lobster
Match your floatie to the summer sandwich staple—the lobster roll—with this inflatable lobster.
$3; ustoy.com
4. Pineapple
A tropical summer treat.
$38; urbanoutfitters.com
5. Pizza
This floatie comes with all the fixin's.
$39; gilt.com
6. Flamingo
This flamingo pulls double duty as decoration and a drink holder.
$20; bedbathandbeyond.com
7. Ice Cream
I scream, you scream, we all scream for... pool toys!
$8; amazon.com
8. Pegasus
Add a bit of magic to your outdoor soirée with this whimsical pegasus.
$99; funboy.com
9. Pretzel
Hang out with a pal or two in a giant soft pretzel. Hold the mustard.
$36; wayfair.com
10. Ice Pop
Cool down on a hot summer day with a giant popsicle. At six feet long, it can float even your tallest of friends.
$34; urbanoutfitters.com
11. Bloom
A garden party gets a bright new bloom with a groovy flower floatie.
$20; toysplash.com
12. Watermelon
Nothing screams summer quite like a sweet slice of watermelon floating in the pool.
$60; modcloth.com