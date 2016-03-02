3 Pro Tips for Choosing the Perfect Sofa

How many pillows you add depends on the type of couch. “Use fewer on a loose-back sofa since you already get a cushioned effect from the furniture,” suggests Papachristidis. If you have a more structured shape, give it an inviting air by piling on the poufs—and toss a cashmere throw over the arm to keep things cozy. When it comes to accessorizing, Papachristidis prefers a bohemian groove to a traditional tailored approach. “I’ll often mix prints with solids and cotton with velvet, silk, and wool,” he tells InStyle.

