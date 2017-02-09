12 Things That'll Make Adulting in Your First Apartment Easier

Moving into your first apartment is no joke. Whether moving directly from your parents' house or your college dorm, you'll undoubtedly need to do some home shopping.

While you may be tempted to buy out all of Serena & Lily or Jonathan Adler when decorating, it's important to restrain yourself from purchasing every last copper vase until your bank account runs dry. While a decorative piece here and there is definitely important (nobody likes living with white walls!) there are a few essentials that are non-negotiable.

Whether you're moving into a tiny studio on the Upper East Side or a lofty two-bedroom in South Carolina, these are a few basics that will set you up for comfortable living. And when you're done with the basics, you can totally go crazy with the faux sheepskin rugs!