7 Amazing Nostalgic Things We Found When We Moved Out of the Time-Life Building

“One of my favorite InStyle experiences was when our entire digital team came into work at 4 a.m. to report live on the Royal Wedding in 2011,” says senior editor Sharon Clott Kanter. "We had so much fun talking about Kate Middleton's dress, hair, and princess life that I missed the buildup when it was over! Luckily, I got these dolls a week or so later. They were in my office for four years as a reminder of that one epic morning.”