7 Amazing Nostalgic Things We Found When We Moved Out of the Time-Life Building

This isn't your averge closet clean-out: When we packed up to move the InStyle offices from New York City's Time-Life Building to our shiny new Downtown Manhattan headquarters, we unearthed memories from over two decades spent in the iconic Midtown space. From lifesize lipstick tubes to royal everything, take a peek at some of the coolest finds that our editors uncovered.
-
1. All-Access Pass
To celebrate InStyle’s 20th anniversary in 2014, we threw a glam bash at The Paramount Hotel’s Diamond Horseshoe theater, attended by Jennifer Hudson, Diane Kruger, and Bella Thorne. Our memento of the incredible evening? This VIP pass.
-
2. Life-Size Lipstick
Forget file folders and picture frames—our Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown keeps this larger-than-life sculpture of a Sephora lipstick tube on her desk. "Sephora sent this to me as a gift many years ago, and it never leaves my desk," she says. "It's become my armor."
-
3. Mod Initials
"For our April 2012 color issue, we photographed three-dimensional letters in multicolor plexiglass that spelled out the word 'color,'' says creative director Rina Stone. "I inherited the 'R' for Rina."
-
4. KILLER LACQUERS
"When I first began working here as an assistant over six years ago, I was (and still am) enamored by Chanel’s seasonal nail polishes," says beauty editor Sheryl George. "I started hoarding them at my desk, and, over the years, I amassed over 50 polishes. I displayed the bottles on my bookshelves and it was always the first thing people gushed over when they came into my office. It’s like a work of art!”
-
5. LEGO LOGO
The best way to greet guests who visited our Midtown digs? With a whimsical interpretation of InStyle’s iconic red logo—crafted entirely of LEGOs!"
-
6. SIGNED COVER
While working with the iconic Barbra Streisand on our "Signature Style" feature back in September 2009, photo director Lisa Martin had the genius idea to ask the actress to sign a copy of InStyle's first issue, which she covered. "I sent her a copy of the magazine and she wrote a sweet message to our editorial director, Ariel Foxman," Martin says. Talk about a keepsake!
-
7. ROYAL FIGURES
“One of my favorite InStyle experiences was when our entire digital team came into work at 4 a.m. to report live on the Royal Wedding in 2011,” says senior editor Sharon Clott Kanter. "We had so much fun talking about Kate Middleton's dress, hair, and princess life that I missed the buildup when it was over! Luckily, I got these dolls a week or so later. They were in my office for four years as a reminder of that one epic morning.”