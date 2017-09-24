9 Pinterest-Worthy Items from Target's New Home Decor Line

This article originally appeared on HelloGiggles. For more stories like this, visit hellogiggles.com.
Oh, Target, how we adore your perfectly priced home goods … even if we can never seem to escape your stores without spending our entire paycheck. It’s for good reason. Because no other retailer on the planet has as many incredible lamps, accent pillows, throws, home decor, and other knick-knacks assembled all in one succinct place, at such unbeatable prices. Which is why we tend to go a little berserk when picking up an item or two … or 12. We digress.
The Target powers are treating us to an early holiday gift, and bestowing their all-new Project 62 home goods line upon us. And my oh my, is it going to blow. your. mind.
Whether you’re an HGTV fanatic or a casual Pinterest bystander, Project 62’s got something for you. There’s pretty hammered hardware, millennial pink everything, and even a rose gold cocktail shaker. We repeat: a rose gold cocktail shaker!
Okay, so we want everything Target’s new line has to offer, but we must say these are the 9 items we might (read: already did) blow our savings on to bring home.
1. Round Decorative Wall Mirror Brass
This mirror needs to be in our house, like, yesterday.
$50
2. Elephant Figure in Gold
Found: the most adorable addition to your work-space.
$17
3. Pessac Curved Back Slipper Chair
Imagine all the Instagram poses you could strike on this bad boy.
$300
4. Succulent Wall Geometric Hanging White/Gold
Do you really even adult if you don’t own a succulent?
$13
5. Manila Cylinder Drum Accent Table
Hammered metal is a mega homeware trend right now, and this is *not* a shabby price for such a special piece.
$90
6. Home with the Heart Typography Doormat
This will definitely dress up your front door.
$13
7. Cocktail Shaker in Rose Gold
For shaking the most millennial cocktail of all time.
$13
8. Marble Cheese Slicer
Just think how incredible this beauty will look in your kitchen.
$20
9. Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Blanket
We’d like to go ahead and snuggle up with this fuzzy blanket right this second.
$35