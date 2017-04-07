Target's Easter Shop Has the Best Decoration Deals for the Holiday

Target's Easter Shop Has the Best Decoration Deals for the Holiday
April 7, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

It's almost time to celebrate Easter. But first, you'll need some seasonal decorations to really set the mood. Luckily, we can always turn to Target for chic yet affordable home decor. This year, our favorite store is really helping us out with a major sale. When you spend $25 in Target's Easter Shop you'll get $5 off of your purchase. So instead of just adding a vase of lilies to your dining room table, you can grab some adorable Easter bunny salt shakers and colorful Easter-egg plates without worrying about the cost. Not sure where to start? Check out our favorite picks below.

