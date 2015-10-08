3 Easy Ways to Freshen Up Your Home for Fall

Redecorating can be a daunting task—not to mention a costly one. But a few simple updates, like adding a unique piece of furniture or displaying your artwork in a different way, can create a whole new ambiance that's warm and inviting. In Rooms for Living: A Style for Today with Things from the Past ($33; amazon.com), interior design pro Suzanne Rheinstein outlines dozens of ways to zhoosh up your interiors—from your entrance halls to your bedrooms—that reflect her fresh and elegant style. "[My clients] are seeking a haven from the tumult, a place of calm and cosseting," she writes in the book's introduction. "When you are in one you will first notice how comfortable it is and how good you feel, and only then will you begin to notice the subtle details." Below, three décor tips we gleaned.