12 St. Paddy’s Day Decor Items That Don’t Scream St. Paddy’s Day

If you've been feeling a bit luckier than usual recently, blame it on the luck of the Irish. St. Patrick's Day is nearing and, Irish or not, we are ready to raise of pint of Guinness and celebrate. Any proper holiday celebration requires spirited decor, but most of the time, we're left sifting through the noise of holiday decorations gone wrong. You know the ones: cartoonish leprechaun likenesses, too many shamrock-shaped window clings, and paper mâché rainbows and pots of gold.

This year, we're hanging up the orange and green streamers, and tossing away the plastic shot glass necklaces to celebrate with a bit more sophistication.

Here, we've found an assortment of St. Patrick's Day decor that pay homage to the holiday's roots, while staying true to our stylish ones, as well.