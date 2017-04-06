12 Home Decor Items That Bring Spring Indoors

Spring is here at last! The cherry blossoms are blooming, the sun is shining longer, and the windows are cracked.

However, if you're like me, your apartment could use a season-changing boost. If your decor is stuck in cold, cozy winter, think about bringing in some accents pieces to breathe some new life into the rooms in your home.

While buying a pretty bouquet at the market is a quick and easy fix, you can find lasting spring pieces in decor. There's no shame in faux plants if your apartment doesn't get the light it deserves to bring some greenery into your life (bonus points for embracing the Pantone color of the year). Floral pillows, dinnerware, and more can easily be switched out at the change of seasons and will instantly spruce up a dull room.

VIDEO: How To Arrange Flowers: 3 Easy Ways To Create Beautiful Bouquets

For all our budget-friendly home decor shopping needs, we love to turn to TJ Maxx. Here are a few of our favorite items to brighten up a rainy spring day.