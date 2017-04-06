12 Home Decor Items That Bring Spring Indoors

Spring is here at last! The cherry blossoms are blooming, the sun is shining longer, and the windows are cracked.
However, if you're like me, your apartment could use a season-changing boost. If your decor is stuck in cold, cozy winter, think about bringing in some accents pieces to breathe some new life into the rooms in your home.
While buying a pretty bouquet at the market is a quick and easy fix, you can find lasting spring pieces in decor. There's no shame in faux plants if your apartment doesn't get the light it deserves to bring some greenery into your life (bonus points for embracing the Pantone color of the year). Floral pillows, dinnerware, and more can easily be switched out at the change of seasons and will instantly spruce up a dull room.
For all our budget-friendly home decor shopping needs, we love to turn to TJ Maxx. Here are a few of our favorite items to brighten up a rainy spring day.
1. Faux Aloe In Ceramic Pot
Bring some greenery inside, even if you don't have a green thumb. Bonus points for the rose gold ceramic vase!
TJ Maxx | $25
2. Floral 3D Pouf
This Indian-inspired pouf will instantly brighten up a dull living room or bedroom.
TJ Maxx | $70
3. Floral Planner Dry Erase Board
The perfect accessory for your kitchen, this dry erase board looks cute and will keep your life in order.
TJ Maxx | $20
4. Mixed Succulent In Pyramid Glass Terrarium
Don't have time to collect the materials to make your own terrarium? This one is all the gorge decor, with zero gardening skills needed.
TJ Maxx | $25
5. Floral Canvas Wall Art
Looking to spruce up your gallery wall for spring? This colorful canvas should do the trick.
TJ Maxx | $25
6. Wood Trough With Faux Cactus And Succulents
Such a chic little trough for your desk at work.
TJ Maxx | $40
7. Be Happy Embroidered Pillow
This Cynthia Rowley pillow gives you the perfect encouragement you need when you're feeling down.
TJ Maxx | $17
8. 32pc Mirabelle Dinnerware Set
Pull this dinnerware set out for your first spring party and watch the compliments come in.
TJ Maxx | $130
9. Ceramic Cactus
Decor tip: always add a pop of greenery to neutral decor. No points lost if the plant is ceramic.
TJ Maxx | $10
10. Floral Reversible Pillow
Pretty florals and pom-poms? Too cute to pass up!
TJ Maxx | $25
11. Cherry Blossom Dinnerware Set
Make your dinner table look like the botanical garden with beautiful cherry blossoms.
TJ Maxx | $130
12. Love Paris Parfum Wall Art
This watercolor wall art is très chic.
TJ Maxx | $20