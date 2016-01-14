Stylish Space Heaters You'll Want to Cozy Up to All Winter Long

Temperatures may have dropped to unbearable levels, but there's no need to subject yourself to the winter chill all day long (at least if you don't have to). If you're obligated to stay indoors, cultivate a cozy workspace ambience with a space heater that's both functional and nice to look at. Below, a few options that'll incite jealousy among all of your freezing cold co-workers.
RELATED: The Vintage Rug of Your Dreams Is Just a Click Away
-
1. CRANE PERSONAL SPACE HEATER
At 8.5 inches by 7.5 inches, this uber-sleek heater made of brushed aluminum is ideal for smaller rooms and spaces (read: under your desk).
Available at Brookstone | $40
-
2. STADLER FORM ANNA LITTLE SPACE HEATER
Compact and slim, this device is like the little heater that could. Equipped with an energy-efficient heating element, it warms the room quietly with not one, but two power levels.
Available at Stadler Form | $79
-
-