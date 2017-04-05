7 Reasons Palm Prints Are Our Favorite Home Trend Right Now

If you've scrolled through Instagram recently, you've probably seen that greenery is everywhere.

That could be partially because Pantone chose "greenery" as its color of the year, and partially because palm fronds and banana leaves are some the most popular prints for home goods and decor items right now. Most likely inspired by a luxurious bohemian vacation in the jungles of Bali or a trip to a Caribbean beach, the print is absolutely perfect for adding warmth and color to any room in your home.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Best Beaches in the World

Embrace your inner wanderlust and find a new and exciting way to incorporate the print into your own space.