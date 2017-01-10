Peek Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Sleek Living Room—and Copy the Look

We've looked to the Kardashians for serious fashion inspiration for years, but their taste in home décor is just as forward-thinking and chic. Exhibit A: Kourtney Kardashian's home. The star's ultra-modern black-and-white living room, dreamed up by celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard (who's worked with Tommy Hilfiger, Ellen Pompeo, and Cheryl Tiegs, to name just a few), showcases original artwork by Damien Hirst and Richard Serra, as well as iconic designs by brutalist artist Harry Balmer.

"When I was designing my living room with my decorator, we agreed that this is the one room in the house that doesn't need to be super comfortable," she says. "It has to be practical and kid-friendly, but not comfortable because this isn't really a comfort room, it's more of a party and entertaining space."

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

She and Bullard packed the room with streamlined leather furniture, sculptural neutral pieces, and bold geometric shapes like her coffee table (which also packs a ton of storage) and her custom consoles, designed by Bullard himself. The result is a completely glam room which, needless to say, is giving us some serious house envy. Read on to shop her look, and for a bigger peak of Kardashian's home, go to her site or her app.

VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home