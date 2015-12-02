9 Beautiful Bud Vases to Decorate Your Table

We love a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but a purchasing and maintaining a weekly bunch of ranunculus or roses can be a pricey pain. Enter the bud vase. These petite vessels are a pretty—and virtually effortless—touch, and a few scattered on a tabletop have a sculptural, low-key look. Below, shop our favorites right now.
-
1. Waterscape Vases
A special salt blast technique gives these beautiful bottles the appearance and texture of sea glass, instantly providing your space with a blissed-out beach vibe.
$24-$44; westelm.com
-
2. 4-Some Bud Vase
These conjoined, hand-blown beaker vases are both chic and whimsical. Fill each one with your favorite bud, or mix and match some holly, winter berries, and pine needles for a mini winter vignette.
$10; cb2.com
-
3. Utopia Reversible Boy/Girl Bud Vase
Hand-crafted in Peru, this playful, two-faced vase is the ideal centerpiece for a coffee table.
$28; jonathanadler.com
-
4. Sea Swell Vase
These aquamarine vessels are perfect for long-stemmed beauties. Try a glamorous, glitter-dipped tree branch for a long-lasting, festive look.
$18-$38; anthropologie.com
-
5. Frances Palmer Jar Bud Vase
The asymmetrical details on this one-of-a-kind ceramic vase lend an otherwise simple design some funky flair.
$150; shopterrain.com
-
6. Cornelia Bud Vase
Fill this handmade stunner with a single rose and give it as a holiday host gift.
$25; luluandgeorgia.com
-
7. Hand-Painted Porcelain Vases
Designed by Beetle and Flor and rimmed with 14-karat gold, these organically-shaped vases are gorgeous with or without buds.
$65/set of 3; onekingslane.com
-
8. Mini Pastel Bud Flower Vases
Buy one of these hand kiln vases in every color for a cheery tablescape, and keep the arrangement simple with four white roses or tulips.
$10; hattanhome.com
-
9. Bud Vase Two
Created by Brooklyn-based ceramicist Natalie Weinberger, this vase gets its stone-like surface from a custom mixture of recycled white stoneware and porcelain mixed with black volcanic sand. Create contrast with a brightly-hued bud, or let it stand on its own as a piece of art.
$64; stillhousenyc.com