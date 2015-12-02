Home & Decorating

9 Beautiful Bud Vases to Decorate Your Table

9 Beautiful Bud Vases to Decorate Your Table
Courtesy
December 2, 2015 @ 9:30 AM
BY: Sydney Mondry

We love a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but a purchasing and maintaining a weekly bunch of ranunculus or roses can be a pricey pain. Enter the bud vase. These petite vessels are a pretty—and virtually effortless—touch, and a few scattered on a tabletop have a sculptural, low-key look. Below, shop our favorites right now.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top