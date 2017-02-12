16 Stylish Humidifiers That Will Do Wonders for Your Skin

We're in the home stretch of winter. The holidays have come and gone, and the low temps plus cranked-up thermostats mean it's open season for chapped lips and parched skin. Enter: the humidifier. The handy device can help cure the dry spots, dullness, and irritation that are hallmarks of dehydrated skin by adding a dose of much-needed moisture to the air. They're especially important to soothing eczema-prone skin and restoring super-dry sinuses.
VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin
For all the good they do, humidifiers get a bad rap for being pragmatic (translation: ugly) appliances. Fit to serve, but best tucked away behind a plant or bookshelf, out of sight. To buck that notion, we rounded up 16 beautiful humidifiers that will help remedy your dry skin problems and look chic enough to display proudly in your home.
1. Peppy
Perfect for your desk, this adorable cactus humidifier doesn't use any electricity but instead relies solely on its quirky felt design and evaporation to purify and moisturize the air.
Bed Bath and Beyond available at bedbathandbeyond.com | $23
2. Wooden
No electricity? No problem! Go old school with the Mast wooden humidifier. Crafted from pure Hinoki (Japanese Cypress), it absorbs water into its elegant bends and diffuses it into your room, along with the subtle lemony scent of the timber.
Masuza available at amazon.com | $140
3. Soothing
We're soothed just looking at this raindrop-shaped humidifier—imagine how much better you'd feel after a night sleeping next to it.
Crane available at shop.nordstrom.com | $50
4. Modern
Your Netflix binges will never be the same, thanks to this room-hydrating aromatherapy gizmo.
Olive Tech available at amazon.com | $46
5. The Pinnacle
Introducing the Cadillac of humidifiers, brought to you by Dyson (naturally). This powerful machine can hydrate your room for up to 18 continuous hours and uses ultraviolet cleansing technology to kill 99.9% of bacteria in the air.
Dyson available at amazon.com | $400
6. Minimalist
Attn. minimalists: we found your dream humidifiers. Made from a porous clay design, these twins slowly release moisture via evaporation instead of electricity.
Easy Comforts available at amazon.com | $15 for two
7. Chic
This humidifier is so chicly rendered that it would look perfectly at home on the desk of a Silicon Valley CEO.
Yibanban available at amazon.com | $24
8. Totally Adorable
As cute as it is convenient, this little humidifier takes on the form of an anime robot. Your new USB-powered kawaii best friend can travel anywhere that you do: the car, your hotel room, your desk, or anywhere else you need an extra dose of hydration and adorableness.
Joy Susie available at amazon.com | $12
9. Too Cute
This humidifier is so adorable that it's getting its own Pixar movie in 2019.
VicTsing available at amazon.com | $36
10. SculpturalLooks like a chic sculpture, acts like a fierce humidifier.
Quooz available at amazon.com | $55
11. The Mood Setter
This little humidifier moonlights as mood lighting with its 7-color LED capability.
Homasy available at amazon.com | $30
12. Spartan
A minimalist's dream, this is one humidifier you won't mind displaying. Bonus: it also acts as a night light.
Adarl available at amazon.com | $19
13. Sleek
With its sleek shape and clean lines, the Oskar humidifier could be found in a modern art gallery. Instead, the Swiss designed humidifier makes an elegant addition to your bedroom.
Stadler available at target.com | $238
14. Futuristic
Alien pod or mood elevating humidifier? You be the judge!
Aroma Care available at amazon.com | $39
15. Small & Mighty
Tiny but powerful, this humidifier comes with a lifetime guarantee and a no-questions-asked return policy.
JZK International available at amazon.com | $18
16. SustainableMade from sustainable bamboo, this eco-friendly humidifier is whisper quiet while running. Add a few drops of lavender oil before bed for a dose of aromatherapy and the best night's sleep ever.
Red Silk Essentials available at amazon.com | $37