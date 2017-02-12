Lifestyle

16 Stylish Humidifiers That Will Do Wonders for Your Skin

16 Stylish Humidifiers That Will Do Wonders for Your Skin
Courtesy
February 12, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
by: Katie Donbavand

We're in the home stretch of winter. The holidays have come and gone, and the low temps plus cranked-up thermostats mean it's open season for chapped lips and parched skin. Enter: the humidifier. The handy device can help cure the dry spots, dullness, and irritation that are hallmarks of dehydrated skin by adding a dose of much-needed moisture to the air. They're especially important to soothing eczema-prone skin and restoring super-dry sinuses.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin

 

For all the good they do, humidifiers get a bad rap for being pragmatic (translation: ugly) appliances. Fit to serve, but best tucked away behind a plant or bookshelf, out of sight. To buck that notion, we rounded up 16 beautiful humidifiers that will help remedy your dry skin problems and look chic enough to display proudly in your home.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top