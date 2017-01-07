12 Area Rugs That'll Transform Your Home for Under $200

There's something innately comforting about covering cold, hard floors with a plush, colorful area rug. Suddenly, schlubbing around the house becomes cozier, and rooms are instantly more stylish. In fact, we like to think of a great area rug as a functional piece of art—and who doesn't love that?
With the New Year in full swing, we're changing things up at home by investing in new floor covers. This time, though, we're watching our budgets—and yours, too. When you go to buy a new rug this season, look no further than the options below, since they all cost less than $200.
We call that a budget-savvy, time-saving way to make over your home.
1. Aria Rug (5'x8')
Available at esalerugs.com | $199 (originally $996)
2. Woven Rug (7'x10')
Available at target.com | $85 (originally $100)
4. Checked Rug
Available at zarahome.com | $169
5. BIA AREA RUG (5'x8')
7. Medallion Rug in Gray (5' x 7'5")
Available at rugsusa.com | $66 (originally $220)
8. Tribal Hand Woven Printed Reversible Rug (6'x9')
Target available at target.com | $126 (originally $180)
9. Patterned Rug (5' x 8')
Available at westelm.com | $199 (originally $249)
10. Westminster Rug (5'3" x 7'9")
11. Trellis Rug in Navy (5'x8')
Available at rugusa.com | $186 (originally $620)