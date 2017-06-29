Shay Mitchell Is Selling Items From Her Home—Buy Them Now! 

If you, like us, are already bummed Pretty Little Liars is over (but super psyched to finally figure out who “A” is) you’ll be happy to know that there’s a way to get a little extra dose of Emily Fields today. Shay Mitchell, the actress who plays Emily, is a major style tastemaker in real life, and has curated a sale of items including her own stylish finds with Chairish, the chic vintage décor and furniture site. The sale goes live today and is packed with amazing items Shay has picked up over the years.

“I have had so much fun pulling together items for my own home,” she says. “Now I am looking forward to parting with them, bringing in new pieces, and spreading the love to Chairish shoppers.” She gravitates toward Moroccan and Italian Villa- style items (see below) and has put together an amazing mix of lighting, furniture, and art. The hardest item to part with? Her blue tufted accent chairs, which we would love to get our hands on. We shopped around and rounded up some of our personal favorites. Check out the gorgeous items below and shop the rest of the sale here.