Get In The Back To School Spirit Even If You're Just Heading To The Office

Even if you're not heading back to school, everyone needs a major desk upgrade now and then. With so many sophisticated supplies, we honestly find it hard not to redo our work spaces constantly—who can pass up Lucite and gold accents? Plus, we all spend so much time at our offices, even our home offices, that they deserve every bit of attention we give them. Or at least, that's what we're telling ourselves to soften the blow from those frequent web searches (and purchases) of cute pens and chic organizers.
So we scoured the web to find the best places to get each accessory on your list from pretty pink desk drays to boss-level embossed leather date books. Just try to make it through this post without taking out your credit card, we dare you.
1. Kate Spade
It’s no secret that this fashion label makes clothes and accessories that are sophisticated with a whimsical flair. Their desk accessories line is equally good. Here’s where you can find all those gorgeous lucite desk accessories, from staplers to tape dispensers, that you’ve been coveting.
4. Graphic Image
For those that prefer to keep their calendar in check on paper, a beautiful bound leather journal from Graphic Image will be your best friend. We guarantee you’ll find something that will suit you, as they’re available in a plethora of colors, textures, and patterns, and layouts.
