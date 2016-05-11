Not Sure If You Need Milk at Home? This Refrigerator Can Tell You

This scenario sound familiar? You’re cruising down the dairy aisle at the supermarket, and suddenly you realize you forgot to check how many eggs or squeeze yogurts you have left. Annoyed, you call your husband or kids to see if someone at home base can peek into the fridge for a status update. Alas, no one can be reached. Do you buy the items, hoping you made the right decision, or forego adding them to your cart, hoping that you made the right decision? Thanks to Samsung’s new Family Hub Refrigerator, you won’t have to play this game of chance at the grocery store again.

In addition to amplified features that pre-existing smart fridges on the market currently boast, like the ability to stream music, adjust the temperature remotely, and track when you last bought specific items (in case you were wondering when you bought that no-longer fresh produce), Samsung’s latest model has a bevy of life-streamlining functions that are especially helpful if you’re managing a multi-member household.

For one, the built-in camera conveniently allows you to view the contents of your fridge in real time, 24/7, either from an app on your phone or on the touch screen panel on the face of the appliance. The latter, by the way, is where all the magic happens. Think of it as a tablet embedded in your fridge where you can make lists and notes on the “whiteboard,” leave voice memos for family members, update your calendar, view photos, and even browse the web for recipes or for an impromptu shopping session--what better way is there to spend your time while you’re waiting for that chicken to roast?

The Family Hub Refrigerator rings in at just under $5,000 ($4,898; homedepot.com), but your sanity will thank you for it.