Go for (Rose) Gold: 11 Chic Products That Bring the Hue Into Your Home

Rose gold isn't just for jewelry anymore. On April 22, Apple announced its new MacBook will get a rose gold refresh (as well as a longer battery life, faster processor and more storage), to the delight of fashionable techies everywhere. And while this may be one of the most talked about product launches of the year, Apple isn't the first brand to give the pink-tinted metallic hue center stage. Over the last year, home fashion brands have used warm metals like copper and rose gold on everything from stitching in pillows to barware.

In the spirit of color coordination, we've rounded up some of our favorite, unexpected uses of these trendy metallics. But fair warning, after looking at this, your new computer may suddenly need tons of extra accessories...