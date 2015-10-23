Maggie Gyllenhaal: "How I Decorate Is Similar to How I Dress"

We've long been fans of Restoration Hardware's Belgian farmhouse-chic pieces, so our ears perked up when we heard that the company was launching a new high-end design concept. RH Modern, developed in tandem with top designers—including furniture maker Barlas Baylar, lighting genius Jonathan Browning, and Ben Soleimani, who has had a gorgeous rug line with the company for some years now. It features uber-luxurious, minimalist furnishings, light fixtures, and décor with unique finishes and rich details, like brass and bronze lacquer. Not surprisingly, the collection caught the eye of self-professed decorating obsessive Maggie Gyllenhaal, who stopped by the launch party at RH New York, a gallery in N.Y.C.'s Flatiron neighborhood Thursday night.

"There are a lot of things that my husband [actor Peter Sarsgaard] and I disagree about, but in terms of interiors, we both have very eccentric tastes," she told InStyle, while surveying the new line. In particular, she cited the gold-legged coffee table (starting at $1,295; rhmodern.com) as a piece that would fit nicely into the Brooklyn brownstone she shares with Sarsgaard and their two children. "My overall decorating approach is similar to the way I dress," she elaborates. "The way you decorate where you live and the way you decorate your body is a unique way of saying something about who you are." If her bohemian Alberta Ferretti dress (pictured above) is indicative of anything, we suspect she's got one superbly eclectic home.

See and shop our favorite pieces from the RH Modern collection below.