Rachel Parcell's Baby Boy's Nursery Is Giving Us Major #roomenvy

A version of this story originally appeared on pinkpeonies.com.
I’m so excited to be sharing Jackson’s nursery with you all. We tried to have it done before he came and it just didn’t happen. Life gets so busy sometimes and after working on the space for several months now it’s finally complete and I love it so much! I feel like I’m more used to pinks and creams and whites, but I always love to work on masculine spaces as well. This room turned out perfect!
VIDEO: The Lavish Lifestyle Of The Kardashian Kids
-
1. Wallpaper
I am in love with this grasscloth wallpaper from Wayfair. I mentioned earlier that I love having a variety of textures in this space, and this wallpaper is definitely one of my favorite features!
-
2. Books
One of my favorite things to do before putting my kids to bed is to read them a bedtime story! My favorite book right now is “The Wonderful Things You Will Be” by Emily Winfield Martin. It’s a New York Times bestseller that talks about following your dreams! I hope I can instill in my kids self worth and value; that they can accomplish anything they put their mind to.
These floating shelves are perfect for the room, and I love that the books are visible and reachable. They’re super affordable and easy to install, too!
-
3. Textures
I knew I wanted shades of blue mixed with browns for this space. I also wanted different textures to add variety to the room. I love how the wallpaper, glider, and rug all tie in together with this gorgeous brown ottoman as an accent piece!
-
4. Artwork
It’s all in the details: I went with artwork that was unique and inspiring. I hope this will be a space where Jackson can be creative and follow his dreams!
-
5. Glider
Having a good, comfortable glider is a must. I’m obsessed with this one from Oilo Studio (my daughter has the same one in her nursery and I knew that I wanted the same one in Jackson’s nursery!). The deep blue velvet is so gorgeous. I didn’t plan on mixing textures as much as I did, but I love how it fits the style of the room.
-
6. Rug
The cutest duo! This rug is the perfect accent piece that adds a pop of the blue to the floor and really ties the whole room together!
-
7. Changing Table
All of my supplies are stored in the top drawer of the dresser that the changing pad lays on. It’s a nice sized drawer with plenty of space for diapers, wipes, diaper cream, lotion, etc. I love that the supplies are easy to find and close-by, but they aren’t out in plain sight for everyone to see.
-
8. Crib
This crib is one of my favorite pieces of the entire room. These brown X-legs make a statement and add to the masculine feel I was going for. Plus, they match perfectly with the brown ottoman.
-