11 Quick Upgrades to Give Your Bathroom Before Company Arrives for the Holidays 

It's just about turkey time (closely followed by the rest of holiday season to round out our 2017). And that means you're about to host your closest friends, family (not to mention the in-laws, your long lost second cousins, your daughter's new boyfriend) and everyone else on your holiday list for weeks on end.
Before the whole gang crowds your home, try giving the shared bathroom a holiday face-lift. And, trust us, sprucing up the loo doesn't have to break the bank. Scroll through our tips below to upgrade the most-used room in your house.
VIDEO: Thanksgiving Tips from Chrissy Teigen
-
1. Add Funky Shelves
Go for some fun shapes like intersecting circles or triangles to add shelves that double as a bit of art. You'll give guests something interesting to look at and add more storage space in the process.
Buy these circle shelves from Urban Outfitters for $129, here.
-
2. Add a Pop of Color to Your Shower Curtain
Into painting? Trade your canvas for your shower curtain to add some splotches of bright, fun colors with fabric paint. You can stick to the holiday theme and go for deep reds, browns, greens, and golds. Or, try a spot of sunshine yellow or bright orange if the rest of your bathroom decor allows. You can also simply replace your current curtain with a brighter version as well.
Buy this grey and yellow curtain from Target for $15, here.
-
3. Display your TP
Don't leave your guests scouring the entire bathroom for extra toilet paper. Try displaying it in a unique way instead like with this chic glass vase. You can even add gold foil to the inside for added flair.
Buy the glass cylinder vase from Target for $17, here.
-
4. Upgrade Your Hardware
Try amping-up the in-shower luxury with an overhead rain shower head or try replacing your old faucet with a sleek new design. You can also give the cabinets a quick makeover by replacing the knobs with unique treasures like the colored stone ones pictured above.
Buy the Rozin gold rainfall shower head from Amazon for $215, here. Buy the Rozin gold faucet set from Amazon for $50, here. Buy the swirled stone knobs from Anthropologie for $58 each, here.
-
5. Display Your Spa Items
Showcase your pampering products and invite guests to use and enjoy them. Go for holiday-scented candles in decorative holders, in-shower face masks, holiday bath bombs, lotions, sugar scrubs, or any other products you may love. You can also display some tranquil air plants to complete the spa-like aesthetic.
Buy the Persimmon & Copal candle from Voluspa for $26, here. Buy the air plant in a terrarium from Pottery Barn for $35, here. Buy the star-shaped holiday bath melt from Lush for $9, here. Buy the Beauty Infusion in-shower face mask from Target for $8, here.
-
6. Swap Out Your Hand Towels
Try upgrading your hand towels in a color that accents the rest of your bathroom decor. (These swirling towels from Anthropologie add a hint of regal elegance.) Or you can highlight the holidays with subtly themed hand towels featuring turkeys, pumpkins, Santa, elves, menorahs, and more.
Buy the hand towels pictured above from Anthropologie for $15-$30, here.
-
7. Get Tropical... Wallpaper
Create a bathroom oasis with tropical-themed wallpaper prints. Make this your big statement and cover all the walls, tone it down with just an accent wall, or try covering the inside backdrop of your medicine cabinet with the wallpaper for a more subtle flair.
Buy the pineapple wallpaper from Hygge & West for $190 per roll, here. Buy the Burma tiger print wallpaper from Flat Vernacular for $250 per roll, here. Buy the Canopy baboon wallpaper from Anthropologie for $168, here.
-
8. Ditch Your Fabric Bath Mat
When's the last time you washed or replaced your bath mat? Exactly. Go for a wood bath mat this season to change up the look and feel of your decor (and make it much easier to wash).
Buy this teak bath mat from CB2 for $40, here.
-
9. Craft Your Storage
Try a little DIY project by painting some mason jars, mounting them to a nice, wooden board with metal hose clamps and organizing your bathroom necessities like cotton balls, Q-tips, etc. You can also find mason jar organizers on Etsy, like the one pictured above, for $29.
Buy this Etsy mason jar organizer for $29, here.
-
10. Eliminate Odors
Give your guests the luxury of eliminating odors themselves with oil diffusers, air freshening sprays, or before-you-go odor eliminators like Poo-Pourri.
Buy Poo-Pourri from Target for $10, here.
-
11. Add a Towel Warmer
Beat the holiday weather woes with a towel warmer. Your guests will be pleasantly surprised (and impressed) when their post shower towel is all warm and cozy.
Buy the standing towel warmer from Brookstone for $100, here. Buy the wall-mounted metal towel warmer from Amazon for $240 (originally $274), here.