Shop and Support National Parks with Pendleton's New Home and Apparel Items

If you're in need of a little camp-inspired coziness this summer, look no further than the new collection from Pendleton Woolen Mills. In honor of the concurrent 100-year anniversaries of its famous Glacier Stripe National Park Blanket and the National Park Service, the renowned American textile company is introducing 50 new items to the National Park Collection, including home products, accessories, and men’s and women’s apparel.

"In 1916, Pendleton created the first National Park Blanket in Glacier Stripe, in that same year the National Park Service was born," says Pendleton VP of global sales, Bob Christnacht. "The parks have remained an important part of our heritage ever since."

Each park honored—Acadia, Badlands, Crater Lake, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone and Yosemite—has its own blanket and label representing the character of the location, and two percent of the proceeds from these sales will be donated to the National Park Foundation. Keep scrolling for a peek at a few of the classic and new items, which are all available on pendleton-usa.com.