Your Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched Table Linens

The direct-to-consumer model has been alive and well in the home market for some time, with e-commerce brands like Parachute Home leading the charge. For the uninitiated, the Los Angeles-based startup specializes in premium quality bedding manufactured by European artisans, sold at a price that won't send you running to the nearest Bed, Bath & Beyond (percale sheet sets start at $89).

On the heels of opening a hotel in Venice, Calif., the company is further cementing its place in the lifestyle world with a tabletop collection. The modest five-piece range, out today, has a rustic, California vibe, with a neutral color palette consisting of mix-and-match patterns crafted from buttery-soft Italian linen—ideal for laid-back summer potlucks replete with distressed wood tables, mason jars, and lots of brass flatware.

