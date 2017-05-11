Your Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched Table Linens

The direct-to-consumer model has been alive and well in the home market for some time, with e-commerce brands like Parachute Home leading the charge. For the uninitiated, the Los Angeles-based startup specializes in premium quality bedding manufactured by European artisans, sold at a price that won't send you running to the nearest Bed, Bath & Beyond (percale sheet sets start at $89).
On the heels of opening a hotel in Venice, Calif., the company is further cementing its place in the lifestyle world with a tabletop collection. The modest five-piece range, out today, has a rustic, California vibe, with a neutral color palette consisting of mix-and-match patterns crafted from buttery-soft Italian linen—ideal for laid-back summer potlucks replete with distressed wood tables, mason jars, and lots of brass flatware.
VIDEO: How to Set a Table for a Wedding or Dinner Party
Shop all of the pieces below.
-
Linen Napkins
Available at Parachute Home | $30/set of 2
-
Linen Tea Towels
Available at Parachute Home | $50/set of 2
-
Linen Table Runner
Available at Parachute Home | $60
-
Linen Placemats
Available at Parachute Home | $40/set of 2
-
Linen Tablecloth
Available at Parachute Home | $160