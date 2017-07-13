Your Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched a Baby Line

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand Parachute Home has taken our bedding to the next level thanks to its soft linens, crisp percales, and luxe quilts. We never want to get out of bed anymore!

After expanding their offerings to plush towels and classic table linens, they just launched a baby line that includes sheets, quilts, swaddles, and more. Get ready to have the cutest nursery ever.

Courtesy of Parachute

The collection, which is free of harmful chemicals and synthetics, will be gender neutral and matches Parachute's core colors. The percale crib sheet ($49; parachutehome.com) will be available in a muted moon and stars print, while the linen crib sheet ($79; parachutehome.com) is like a mini version of their best-selling linen fitted sheet, available in Blush, Fog, and White. Find the baby quilt ($109; parachutehome.com) and sham ($39; parachutehome.com) in those same soft muted colors, too.

Courtesy of Parachute

As for the star-printed swaddles ($19; parachutehome.com), we'll take one of each, please! How adorable will your little ones be wrapped in those? Or, take it up a level with the cashmere baby blanket ($149; parachutehome.com), which also makes for a great shower gift.

Courtesy of Parachute

Find the collection online now or in either of their storefronts located in Venice, Calif. and Portland, Ore.