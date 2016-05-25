We're Praying to Live in One of These 5 New York Churches Converted to Luxury Condos

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now .

There are plenty of ways to describe New York City's high-end real estate market ("wildly out of reach" may come to mind), but one thing is for sure--there's definitely no harm in browsing the stunning listings, particularly if stained-glass accents and vaulted ceilings are high on your house-hunting "must" list.

InStyle tapped real estate listings site StreetEasy to dig into the latest luxury housing craze: condominiums that have been transformed from their holy beginnings as churches. Like many of the Big Apple's sights and happenings, each of these architectural abodes has a rich history. While the backstories range from churches that were pulled out of disrepair to prep schools that housed a budding religious leader, the common theme is that they're all re-imagined and move-in ready. Scroll down to see five of the most jaw-dropping renovations and get the details on the features that pay homage to these condos' heavenly pasts. Excuse us while we mentally unpack all of our belongings.

