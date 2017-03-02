10 Stunning Home Décor Finds on Sale Right Now at Neiman Marcus

Nothing cheers us up on a misty winter morning like a good online sale to shop the minute we get to work (or get home from work, if that's more your speed). And with spring on the horizon, we've been giving a ton of thought to updating our home décor. So, Happy Thursday to us! Neiman Marcus is currently having a major (online-only) décor sale, giving shoppers 25 percent off hundreds of items that instantly update any room—and we're talking major scores the likes of Jonathan Adler furniture, Regina Andrews lighting, and Gray Malin art. We did some intense browsing and found some serious steals.
VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home
Here are our 10 favorite finds.
-
1. Henri Flanged Velvet Pillow
We've already told you how much we love velvet this season, and this pillow is another way bring the trend home.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $44 each
-
2. Global Views Metallic Dipped Oval Vase
We're immediately drawn to gold-dipped anything, and these vases are total standouts with their asymmetrical shape and high gloss white finish.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $71
-
3. Jonathan Adler Rider Blue Dining Chair
This chair would *make* a dining room, plus it has brass and velvet. Need we say more?
Available at Neiman Marcus | $671
-
4. Gray Malin The Pop Artist Print
We're big fans of Gray Malin's photography (and any of his subsequent collabs), but these archival prints may be our new favorite.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $299
-
5. ANNA by RabLabs Ita Cheese Plate & Forma Spreader
This luxe agate plate with brass plated spreader are the ultimate entertaining item (and the only reason you need to throw a dinner party).
Available at Neiman Marcus | $64
-
6. Regina Andrew Design Camden 5-Light Lantern
We suddenly desperately need this brass beauty in our dining rooms ASAP.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $424
-
7. Missoni Home Sheridan Throw
Whenever anything Missoni is on sale, we jump, and this throw is an alpaca-blend dream.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $512
-
8. Rosemeade Mirror
Gilded and awesomely feminine, this blush mirror has definitely earned a coveted spot in our homes.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $221
-
9. Artisanal Poof
We'd gladly take a seat on this indigo handcrafted pouf.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $176
-
10. Monogrammed Glass Cloche
These personalized mercury glass accents are the perfect housewarming gift.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $34