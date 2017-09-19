How to Take Home a Piece of the Top New York Fashion Week Collections

New York Fashion Week may be over, but designer groupies can relish the fact that they can bring some of the standout shows into their home. Embroidered pillows, with quotes inspired by collections from the likes of Tanya Taylor, Brandon Maxwell, Jennifer Fisher, Baja East, and Edie Parker, designed in cahoots with Hill House Home and interior design app Hutch, which uses augmented reality to help people design their spaces, are now available for purchase.

"I'm one of those people who screenshots inspirational quotes I find on Instagram, so this collaboration is like my IRL version of that," says Hill House Home founder Nell Diamond. "I love the idea of seeing phrases like 'beat yesterday' on my bed as soon as I wake up. There's no better way to start the day." Adds Hutch co-founder and CEO Beatrice Fischel-Bock, "I've always felt that your bedroom should be your sanctuary. Seeing linens in your own room before you buy is the future of interior design."

