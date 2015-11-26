10 Fireplace Essentials to Cozy Up With

When temperatures drop there is nothing quite as comforting as sitting with your family and friends around a hearth, drinking hot cocoa and gazing into the fire. Come to think of it, even in the middle of the summer, fiery hangouts—from the beach to campsites—are in abundance as an excuse to lengthen the days and spend time with your #squad. Whether you’re finding yourself indoors or out, here are 10 things that will amp up your fireside moments, year round.
1. Log House Wood Holder
This adorable log holder keeps firewood from rolly-pollying around the floor and doubles as decor.
Terrain | $250
2. Tool kit
We love this freestanding tool set that includes all the essentials: A broom, dust pan, tongs and poking stick.
West Elm | $169
3. Cozy Throws
No matter how warm that flame feels, you can’t truly get cozy without a soft throw to wrap up in. We’re obsessed with these crazy-soft alpaca options from Alicia Adams that come in a rainbow of colors.
$445
4. Long Matches
Long, elegant matches from the French fragrance house Cire Trudon come in beautiful graphic sleeves that you'll want to keep on display.
$15
5. Candle Holder
Not all fire places are functioning, but you can simulate the fireside experience with pillar candles at varying heights. And you can still roast marshmallows on them too.
Pottery Barn | $99
6. Screen
A modern screen shields unwanted ashes from entering the room while dressing up the fireplace.
Crate & Barrel | $249
7. Fire Starters
There's a reason why Fatwood kindling sticks are on Amazon's bestselling list—they make flame-starting a breeze.
Amazon | $25
8. Fire Pit
Turn any outdoor space into a bonfire hotspot with a freestanding pit. Plus, the dome shape on this modern beauty makes clean up a breeze.
CB2 | $269
9. Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
These are absolutely essential for fun times. If you really want to impress your fellow roasters, keep your pantry stocked with gourmet marshmallows, chocolates and graham crackers.
Amazon | $25
10. Ash Bucket
An ash bucket next to your fire pit—whether indoors or out—helps to caddy cooled ashes to the trash bin.
Amazon | $46