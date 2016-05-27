6 Mirrors Alice—and You—Would Love to Look Through

Alice (Mia Wasikowska) tumbles back on screen today with the release of Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass. Only this time, instead of falling through a hole, she manages to slip through a mirror to arrive in Underland. Some classic characters like Tweedledee and Tweedledumn, the White Rabbit, and, of course, the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) are back, as well as some new faces like Time (Sacha Baron Cohen).
As expected, quirks and whimsy runneth over and serve as serious design inspo. We've taken that influence and channeled it into selecting some mirrors we think Alice would fall for—and possibly into.
1. Anthropologie Silversmith Mirror
A distressed iron frame gives this almost full-length mirror a well-used charm Alice would appreciate ($1,398, anthropologie.com).
2. Jonathan Adler Queen Anne Mirror
This lacquer finished mirror is a modern take on a 17th-century extravagance fit for a queen ($750, jonathanadler.com).
3. Target Safavieh Gold Branches Wall Mirror
We get serious Wonderland vibes from the whimsical gold branches and petal details surrounding this looking glass ($178, target.com).
4. West Elm Princess Cut Faceted Mirror
A faceted border reflects light while the geometric style channels Lewis Carroll’s original Looking-Glass Land ($150, westelm.com).
5. World Market White Oval Avasa Scalloped Mirror
Hand-carved details and a scalloped design give this mirror intricacy and intrigue ($100, worldmarket.com).
6. Zara Home ROUND WHITE RESIN MIRROR
A three-dimensional frame design recalls the multi-dimensional worlds of Wonderland and Underland ($90, zarahome.com).