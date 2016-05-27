6 Mirrors Alice—and You—Would Love to Look Through

Alice (Mia Wasikowska) tumbles back on screen today with the release of Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass. Only this time, instead of falling through a hole, she manages to slip through a mirror to arrive in Underland. Some classic characters like Tweedledee and Tweedledumn, the White Rabbit, and, of course, the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) are back, as well as some new faces like Time (Sacha Baron Cohen).

As expected, quirks and whimsy runneth over and serve as serious design inspo. We've taken that influence and channeled it into selecting some mirrors we think Alice would fall for—and possibly into.