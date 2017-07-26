Mindy Kaling has the Backyard of Our Dreams

Mindy Kaling might be a born and bred East Coaster, but she sure has taken to the easy, breezy L.A. way of life pretty quickly.

The newly expecting Mindy Project star, who splits her time between L.A. and N.Y.C., has been spending the summer at her sprawling villa in the City of Angels, and recently, she decided that her backyard needed a shot of signature SoCal chic.

“In my New York home I have more of a cleaner aesthetic, like cream as the base of all the rooms with some pops of color,” says Kaling. “But my L.A. home is just full of color and is really gilded, inside and out.” Bearing that in mind, the actress turned to interior designer Katie Ridder and One Kings Lane to help bring her bold backyard vision to life. “I really admired Katie’s Instagram, and I fell in love with the way she uses colors, textures, prints, and patterns,” she says. "I felt like it had to be her."

For Kaling, the trickiest part was settling on a layout that would complement her yard. “I have really strong opinions about color and patterns, but I don’t really know how to organize things in a space,” she says. Now, with Ridder’s help, she has areas for both lounging (on couches or poolside) and dining al fresco, perfect for a summer full of entertaining.

"I wanted a house with a lot of outdoor space so I could invite my writing staff over to barbecue and hang out,” she adds. "I have a giant dining table too, so I can have Nancy Meyers-style dinner parties out here... or that’s my fantasy anyway!”

Keep scrolling to see Kaling’s brand new backyard and head over to One Kings Lane to pick up some of her cool furnishings for your next backyard bash.