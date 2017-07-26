Mindy Kaling has the Backyard of Our Dreams

Mindy Kaling might be a born and bred East Coaster, but she sure has taken to the easy, breezy L.A. way of life pretty quickly.
The newly expecting Mindy Project star, who splits her time between L.A. and N.Y.C., has been spending the summer at her sprawling villa in the City of Angels, and recently, she decided that her backyard needed a shot of signature SoCal chic.
“In my New York home I have more of a cleaner aesthetic, like cream as the base of all the rooms with some pops of color,” says Kaling. “But my L.A. home is just full of color and is really gilded, inside and out.” Bearing that in mind, the actress turned to interior designer Katie Ridder and One Kings Lane to help bring her bold backyard vision to life. “I really admired Katie’s Instagram, and I fell in love with the way she uses colors, textures, prints, and patterns,” she says. "I felt like it had to be her."
For Kaling, the trickiest part was settling on a layout that would complement her yard. “I have really strong opinions about color and patterns, but I don’t really know how to organize things in a space,” she says. Now, with Ridder’s help, she has areas for both lounging (on couches or poolside) and dining al fresco, perfect for a summer full of entertaining.
"I wanted a house with a lot of outdoor space so I could invite my writing staff over to barbecue and hang out,” she adds. "I have a giant dining table too, so I can have Nancy Meyers-style dinner parties out here... or that’s my fantasy anyway!”
Keep scrolling to see Kaling's brand new backyard.
Home Sweet Home
“I’m from the East Coast, and in my 20s it was all about living in the canyons and having a splendid view, all that, but in my 30s I think I want something a little homier, something that reminds me of the way that I grew up.”
Let There Be Light
Oversize lanterns line the stairs leading up to Kaling's lounge area and provide a soft glow once the sun goes down.
Sitting Pretty
“There are a lot of things that I need to do with my current backyard,” says Kaling. "I have to learn how to barbecue, I need to learn how to swim better, I need to learn how to play croquet. Those are some upcoming challenges for me, in this new outdoor Mindy Kaling lifestyle that I’ve decided to adopt.”
Splash Zone
"I’m pathologically suspicious of vacations, so I don’t take them a lot, but when I do, I like to be by a pool with a mystery-murder novel. When I vacationed in Turks and Caicos, I stayed at this resort called Amanyara. One of the nicest things, besides how amazing that hotel was, was how their pool was clean and gray-looking. I thought it seemed sleek, so that’s what we did decided to recreate that look in my outdoor backyard.”
Pattern Play
Striped lounge chairs and printed pool towels pair nicely in complementary blue hues.
Table Talk
“The best part of the design process was not having to do it myself and having this incredibly talented interior designer just show me things and ultimately, having me to decide. It was fun; it was like shopping without having to leave my house!”
Setting The Scene
Kaling carried the blue theme throughout the entire space, even with her table settings.