The Wallpaper Trend That's Taking Over Pinterest

Picking the right wallpaper can be a challenge—and once you choose one, you're pretty much stuck with it for a while, unless you want to spend a fortune on redecorating. So it's best to stick with a design that has staying power. Right now, we're big into marble, and apparently, so is the general public—searches for the streaky motif have spiked more than 303 percent on Pinterest alone.
Here, we rounded up six ways to double-down on the décor trend and make it last.
1. Giovanni Blue Scratch Marble Wallpaper
A vintage-esque design that will add depth to any space.
Available at Home Depot | $53
2. Chasing Paper White Marble Removable Wallpaper
This wallpaper features an adhesive on the back that renders it removable, not that you'd ever have second thoughts.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $55
3. Anthropologie Marbled Metallic Wallpaper
Scoop up this gold pattern for a touch of extra sheen.
Available at Anthropologie | $118
5. Lulu & Georgia Marble Wallpaper
A chic and subtle way to make your space look more sophisticated.
Available at Lulu & Georgia | $104
6. Chasing Paper Misty Marble Wallpaper
Ethereal and soothing, this print works well on any wall.
Available at Chasing Paper | $40/2'x4' panel