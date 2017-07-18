Mandy Moore Launches a Home Décor Collaboration with Shutterfly and It's So Cute

Tessa Trudeau
Jul 18, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Many people go to Shutterfly for their various picture needs, such as holiday cards or photo albums, but don't realize the site is actually a huge destination for home décor goods. Be it canvas prints, throw blankets, champagne flutes, or placemats, there are endless options to choose from, and most of it is completely customizable. Who knew?!

This Is Us star Mandy Moore recently partnered with the brand to create her own collection of home accent items, and we're pretty impressed. The line features throw pillows, a comfy blanket, wine glasses, and coasters, among other decorative pieces. We got the chance to chat with the actress about the design process, her inspiration, and her favorites. Read below to see what she had to say.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Talks Playing the Ultimate TV Mom on This Is Us

Courtesy of Shutterfly

One of the first things Moore told us was that she's been renovating and redecorating her home for the past six months. So, when Shutterfly approached her, it couldn't have been better timing. Because she's been so immersed in that process, much of the collection inspiration comes from her own home design. "I’m doing terrazzo floors," she told us, "so terrazzo is something that’s really on my brain right now. I love the different colors and experimenting with the different sizes of the aggregate." One of our favorite pieces of the collection, the colorful acrylic serving tray (above), is terrazzo-inspired, so now we know where that idea came from!

Courtesy of Shutterfly

Another item we were interested in was the glass coasters (below), and we were curious to know where the phrase "Golly Goops" came from. "'Golly Goops' is a phrase that I grew up hearing my dad say that we sort of picked up," she explained. "He’d use it instead of cursing in front of us kids and it’s just this goofy phrase now that I have incorporated. I say it all the time."

Courtesy of Shutterfly

RELATED: Mandy Moore’s Anniversary Tribute to Her Boyfriend Will Make You Melt

Moore is also known for being a huge animal lover, so she wanted certain pieces of the collection to be practical enough for her furry family members. "I had been dying to find a cool, cozy blanket—I have four animals. Being able to design and put together this sort of rickrack-y, geometric print in black and white, I was like, ‘I want that for my couch!’”

Courtesy of Shutterfly

Of the overall design process, she couldn't stop gushing about her experience. "I loved that I was kind of given the free reign to sort of piece together whatever made sense to me." Her favorite part? "Figuring out the cohesive nature of things, although it’s pretty eclectic and kind of varied." We like your style, Mandy.

Courtesy of Shutterfly

The full collection is available at shutterfly.com/mandymoore starting today, July 18.

Show Transcript

[Music] This Is Us features several characters who all share the same birthday, and therefore also have a certain shared connection that's revealed as the show progresses. I'm going to ask Mandy what she has in common with other celebrities. That she shares a birthday with. I can't wait. Sure. What similarities to you have with the artist Q-Tip? I know Q-Tip is an actor. Like listen, she's like I use him every day. I under- Yeah. No true. [LAUGH] No Q-Tips are not good for you, I do not use them every day. You're just pushing wax into your ears, folks. That's true. Okay. Do you share any qualities With Steven Seagal.>> I think. You also love.>> I loved to wear ponytails.>> [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] You love beating people up.>> I love. [LAUGH]. You like beating people up.>> Yes, I have like I'm a real authoritative figure like him. And, next. One of you guys go. One of you guys. Sterling. Yes. What do you have in common with these people? Pharell? I like happiness. He's very happy all the time. Yeah. So happy. Consistently. I clap my hands a lot. I have lots of large hats. Yeah. [MUSIC] What about Colin Powell? Well, I'm a leader I'm a natural born leader. Powerful. Yeah, very powerful, very. Confidant. Yeah, confidant. He really just marches into other countries and just kind of takes over. Sometimes, sometimes I just think there are Weapons of mass [LAUGH] Ohh. [LAUGH] Add it to the turn, folks. Betty Davis, I don't know. What would you have in common with- That's a beauty. Eyes. Me and Betty Davis. Theres something about her eyes. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Milo Ventimiglia. Yeah, lemme ask you something man. What do you have in common with Jeffrey Tambor? Ooh. We share the same hairline- [LAUGH] When wigged. Right. When wigged. When wigged, we share the same hairline. Copy that. May I ask you about Toby Keith? [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Toby Keith? Look dude, we're a little bit of country. Yeah. We're a little bit of country. I think we kinda had the heartland of America rooting for us, hopefully. I like to hang out on hay bales. [LAUGH] And drive American trucks, definitely like American trucks. That's beautiful, that's beautiful. Do you cook? Yes I do. You know about this guy named Wolfgang Puck? I love pizza. There you go. They share a birthday. Yeah, I love the frozen pizza emperor. I'm gonna call him the frozen pizza emperor. [LAUGH] That's how I'm gonna relate to him now. He's the frozen pizza emperor. Well answered. Thank you. Well played, both of you. Be sure to check out this is us, Tuesdays on NBC. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!